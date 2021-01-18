 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Timberland breezes by Fort Zumwalt North
0 comments

Recap: Timberland breezes by Fort Zumwalt North

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Timberland breezed by Fort Zumwalt North 55-34 Monday at Fort Zumwalt North.

Leah Wilmsmeyer led Timberland with 17 points and Grace Lutgen added 16.

Timberland (5-8) visits Francis Howell Central on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (3-12) will host Washington on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports