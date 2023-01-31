Recap: Timberland breezes by Francis Howell North

The Wolves made 20 of 28 free throws while the Knights connected on nine of 13 for the game. Leah Wilmsmeyer led Timberland with 20 points, while Alysse Lamb finished with 13 and Lexi Wilmsmeyer added 11. Evelyn Kraus led the way for Francis Howell North with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Francis Howell North was Alicia Hunn (10)