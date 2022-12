Timberland fell behind Francis Howell Central 29-26 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 40-36 win Thursday at St. Dominic.

Alysse Lamb led the way for Timberland with 13 points. Riley Henderson led the way for Francis Howell Central with 9 points and Audrey Blaine added 8.

Timberland (8-3) visits St. Dominic on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. Francis Howell Central (5-3) travels to Francis Howell on Tuesday, January 10 at 7 p.m.