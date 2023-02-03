Timberland fell behind Francis Howell 31-27 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 43-35 win Friday at Francis Howell.

The Wolves hit 13 of 19 free throw attempts, while the Vikings made three of six. Leah Wilmsmeyer was the leading scorer for Timberland with 18 points and Lexi Wilmsmeyer added 10. Reagan Celeste led the way for Francis Howell with 9 points and Rhianne Toebben added 8.