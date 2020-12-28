 Skip to main content
Recap: Timberland triumphs over Fox
Recap: Timberland triumphs over Fox

Leah Wilmsmeyer had a game-high 26 points to lead Timberland to a 63-28 win over Fox Monday at St. Dominic.

Also finishing in double figures for Timberland was Klair Elzea with 13 points. Rachel Krieger led the way for Fox with 10 points.

Timberland (3-5) hosts St. Dominic on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Fox (3-3) will host Lutheran St. Charles on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

