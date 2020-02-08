Recap: Tolton defeats Notre Dame
Recap: Tolton defeats Notre Dame

Tolton defeated visiting Notre Dame 45-40 Saturday.

Lillie Weber led the way for Notre Dame with 16 points.

Tolton (2-6) hosts Borgia on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Notre Dame (5-13) plays at Lutheran South on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

