Recap: Triad beats Collinsville

Triad beat visiting Collinsville 53-37 Monday.
Collinsville was sloppy with the ball turning it over 21 compared to Triads five. Kendall Chigas led Triad with 16 points, while Reagan Chigas finished with 13 and Avery Bohnenstiehl added 10. Jenna Scheller led the way for Collinsville with 12 points.
Triad (7-3) visits Highland on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Collinsville (7-6) goes on the road to play O'Fallon on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
