Recap: Triad breezes by Jerseyville

Kendall Chigas had 22 points and 10 rebounds to propel Triad over Jerseyville 50-29 Wednesday at Jerseyville.
-
IWA uses quick getaway to knock off Whitfield in Visitation Tournament final
-
Alton girls outlast Mater Dei, will play Okawville in title game of Mascoutah Invitational
-
Nicastro catches fire in fourth quarter to help St. Charles West past Francis Howell Central
-
Summit can’t overcome slow start in semifinal loss to Battle
-
Farmington edges Francis Howell in Summit Holiday Hoops tourney semifinal
The Knights were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 17 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Triad was Makenna Witham with 14 points. The other leading rebounder for Triad was Reagan Chigas (8).
Triad (11-5) plays at home against Jerseyville on Wednesday, January 5 at 7:30 p.m. Jerseyville (5-12) visits Triad on Wednesday, January 5 at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.