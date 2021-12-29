 Skip to main content
Recap: Triad breezes by Jerseyville
Recap: Triad breezes by Jerseyville

Kendall Chigas had 22 points and 10 rebounds to propel Triad over Jerseyville 50-29 Wednesday at Jerseyville.

The Knights were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 17 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Triad was Makenna Witham with 14 points. The other leading rebounder for Triad was Reagan Chigas (8).

Triad (11-5) plays at home against Jerseyville on Wednesday, January 5 at 7:30 p.m. Jerseyville (5-12) visits Triad on Wednesday, January 5 at 7:30 p.m.

