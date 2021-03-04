 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Triad rolls past Mascoutah
0 comments

Recap: Triad rolls past Mascoutah

  • 0

Avery Bohnenstiehl had a game-high 34 points to lead Triad to a 69-39 win over Mascoutah Thursday at Mascoutah.

Also finishing in double figures for Triad was Alyssa Powell with 15 points.

Triad (6-3) visits Waterloo on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Mascoutah (2-9) travels to Christ Our Rock on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports