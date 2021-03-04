Recap: Triad rolls past Mascoutah

Avery Bohnenstiehl had a game-high 34 points to lead Triad to a 69-39 win over Mascoutah Thursday at Mascoutah.
-
Highmark saves best for last, lifts Westminster over John Burroughs in district thriller
-
Clayton, Wallace team up to help Cardinal Ritter top MICDS in district final
-
Girls basketball district roundup: Marquette downs Eureka; Incarnate wins 10th successive district title
-
Green helps Holt claim district crown with win over rival Troy
-
Standefer kick-starts Civic Memorial past Highland in battle of MVC powers
Also finishing in double figures for Triad was Alyssa Powell with 15 points.
Triad (6-3) visits Waterloo on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Mascoutah (2-9) travels to Christ Our Rock on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.