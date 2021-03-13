 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Triad topples Father McGivney
0 comments

Recap: Triad topples Father McGivney

  • 0

Triad toppled Father McGivney 41-27 Saturday at Father McGivney.

Alyssa Powell led Triad with 14 points, while Sydney Hartoin finished with 12 and Avery Bohnenstiehl added 10.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports