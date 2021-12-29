 Skip to main content
Recap: Triad topples Gateway Legacy Christian
Triad toppled Gateway Legacy Christian 45-32 Wednesday at Jerseyville.

Kendall Chigas led Triad with 17 points.

Triad (10-5) travels to Jerseyville at 4:30 p.m today. Gateway Legacy Christian (3-6) plays at home against Carrollton, Illinois at 6 p.m today.

