Recap: Triad topples Mascoutah
Triad toppled visiting Mascoutah 50-35 Thursday.

Avery Bohnenstiehl was the leading scorer for Triad with 20 points and Alyssa Powell added 12.

Triad (3-1) plays at home against Waterloo on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Mascoutah (0-2) visits Cahokia on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

