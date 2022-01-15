 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Triad tops Belleville West
Recap: Triad tops Belleville West

Triad trailed by 11 at halftime and two after three quarters but rallied for a 52-41 win over Belleville West Saturday.

Missed free throws factored heavily into the Maroons loss to the Knights. The Maroons made only 4-9 (44 percent), while the Knights connected on 19 of 24. Kendall Chigas led Triad with 18 points, while Reagan Chigas finished with 13 and Avery Bohnenstiehl added 10. Maliah Sparks led Belleville West with 17 points.

Triad (14-6) visits Okawville on Monday at 7 p.m. Belleville West (9-10) plays at Salem, Illinois on Monday at 4 p.m.

