Recap: Triad tops Columbia

Triad topped visiting Columbia 49-38 Saturday.
Alyssa Powell led the way for Triad with 11 points.
Triad (7-11) plays at home against Waterloo on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Columbia (8-11) plays at home against Centralia, Illinois on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
