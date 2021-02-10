Recap: Triad triumphs over Granite City

Triad triumphed over visiting Granite City 49-11 Wednesday.
Alyssa Powell led the way for Triad with 11 points.
Triad (1-0) plays at home against Wood River on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Granite City (0-1) plays at Collinsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
