Recap: Triad triumphs over Granite City
Recap: Triad triumphs over Granite City

Triad triumphed over visiting Granite City 49-11 Wednesday.

Alyssa Powell led the way for Triad with 11 points.

Triad (1-0) plays at home against Wood River on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Granite City (0-1) plays at Collinsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

