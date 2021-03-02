Recap: Troy Buchanan breezes by Timberland

Troy Buchanan breezed by visiting Timberland 45-26 Tuesday.
-
Girls basketball district roundup: Eureka survives Parkway South; Oakville nips Lindbergh in OT
-
Girls basketball spotlight: New Haven catches fire at perfect time to earn Class 2 sectional appearance
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, final regular season
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Daily performances
Gabi Cook led Troy Buchanan with 15 points, while Makenna DeClue finished with 12 and Morgan Shields added 11.
Troy Buchanan (15-9) plays at Holt on Thursday at 6 p.m. Timberland ends its season with a 6-18 record.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.