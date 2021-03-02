 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Troy Buchanan breezes by Timberland
0 comments

Recap: Troy Buchanan breezes by Timberland

  • 0

Troy Buchanan breezed by visiting Timberland 45-26 Tuesday.

Gabi Cook led Troy Buchanan with 15 points, while Makenna DeClue finished with 12 and Morgan Shields added 11.

Troy Buchanan (15-9) plays at Holt on Thursday at 6 p.m. Timberland ends its season with a 6-18 record.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports