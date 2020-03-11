Recap: Troy Buchanan topples Fort Zumwalt West

Troy Buchanan fell behind Fort Zumwalt West 38-35 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 57-44 win Wednesday at Fort Zumwalt East.
The Trojans were outstanding at the line, shooting 82% (18 of 22). The Jaguars made only five of eight for the game. The leading scorers for Troy Buchanan were Makenna DeClue (16), Maggie Illig (12), Gabi Cook (11) and Olivia Mennemeyer (11). Brooklyn Palmer led Fort Zumwalt West with 12 points.
Troy Buchanan (18-10) travels to Hazelwood Central on Saturday at 6 p.m.