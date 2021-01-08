Recap: Troy Buchanan tops Oakville

Troy Buchanan topped visiting Oakville 40-28 Friday.
Kinsey Dueker led the way for Troy Buchanan with 15 points.
Troy Buchanan (8-3) visits St. Charles West on Saturday at 10 a.m. Oakville (4-6) travels to Pattonville on Saturday at 10 a.m.
