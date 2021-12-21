 Skip to main content
Recap: Troy Buchanan tops St. Dominic
Troy Buchanan topped St. Dominic 51-41 Tuesday at St. Dominic.

Audrey Blaine led St. Dominic with 14 points and Delaney Smith added 11.

Troy Buchanan (6-2) visits Holt on Tuesday, January 4 at 6:30 p.m. St. Dominic (1-5) plays at home against St. Charles West on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

