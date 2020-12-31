 Skip to main content
Recap: Troy Buchanan triumphs over Clopton
Recap: Troy Buchanan triumphs over Clopton

Troy Buchanan triumphed over Clopton 67-22 Thursday at Clopton.

Maggie Illig was the leading scorer for Troy Buchanan with 22 points and Makenna DeClue added 15.

Troy Buchanan (7-1) plays at home against Holt on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Clopton (1-3) will host Wright City on Monday at 7 p.m.

