Recap: Troy Buchanan triumphs over Clopton

Troy Buchanan triumphed over Clopton 67-22 Thursday at Clopton.
Maggie Illig was the leading scorer for Troy Buchanan with 22 points and Makenna DeClue added 15.
Troy Buchanan (7-1) plays at home against Holt on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Clopton (1-3) will host Wright City on Monday at 7 p.m.
