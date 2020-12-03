Recap: Troy Buchanan triumphs over Eureka

Troy Buchanan cruised to a 65-32 win over visiting Eureka Thursday.
The leading scorers for Troy Buchanan were Jordan Starkey (17), Makenna DeClue (11), Gabi Cook (10) and Maggie Illig (10). Kate Hillyer led the way for Eureka with 22 points.
Troy Buchanan (2-0) plays at Cardinal Ritter on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Eureka (1-1) goes on the road to play Holt on Saturday at 10 a.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.