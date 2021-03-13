 Skip to main content
Recap: Union beats Cape Notre Dame
Recap: Union beats Cape Notre Dame

Union beat Cape Notre Dame 60-43 Saturday at Cape Notre Dame.

Reagan Rapert led Union with 18 points, while Emily Gaebe finished with 14 and Maddie Helling added 10.

Union (18-1) hosts West Plains on Thursday at 5 p.m.

