Recap: Union gets by MICDS

Union got by visiting MICDS 45-42 Tuesday.
Jessica Brooks led the way for MICDS with 17 points and Zaire Harrell added 10.
Union (9-0) hosts Herculaneum on Thursday at 7 p.m. MICDS (6-4) visits Westminster on Friday at 6:45 p.m.
Union got by visiting MICDS 45-42 Tuesday.
Jessica Brooks led the way for MICDS with 17 points and Zaire Harrell added 10.
Union (9-0) hosts Herculaneum on Thursday at 7 p.m. MICDS (6-4) visits Westminster on Friday at 6:45 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.