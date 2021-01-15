Recap: University City gets by Fox

University City got by visiting Fox 61-58 Friday.
-
Lally takes on mantle of leadership as St. Joseph's enjoys longest win streak in three seasons
-
Vick triplets make big impact on Westminster basketball
-
Girls basketball notebook: Hillyer's lofty scoring standards for Eureka continue to grow
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Harrell's growth helps MICDS continue to find success
Minea Dervisevic led the way for Fox with 26 points and Aubrey Andrews added 16.
University City (1-7) travels to Jennings on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Fox (4-7) will host Pattonville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.