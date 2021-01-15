 Skip to main content
Recap: University City gets by Fox
Recap: University City gets by Fox

University City got by visiting Fox 61-58 Friday.

Minea Dervisevic led the way for Fox with 26 points and Aubrey Andrews added 16.

University City (1-7) travels to Jennings on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Fox (4-7) will host Pattonville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

