Jael Green was the leading scorer for University City with 14 points and Ehress Cunningham-Peoples added 13. The leading rebounder for University City was Jael Green (8).

University City (19-6) plays at home against Jennings on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Riverview Gardens (3-19) goes on the road to play Whitfield on Thursday, March 2 at 5 p.m.