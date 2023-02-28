Recap: University City triumphs over Jennings StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Feb 28, 2023 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save University City triumphed over visiting Jennings 62-6 Tuesday.Ehress Cunningham-Peoples led University City with 17 points and Jael Green added 17. 0 Comments Tags 02-28-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Okawville knocks off Havana to reach state tournament for first time since 2006 The Rockets surged in the second quarter and broke through after falling in the super-sectional round two of the last three seasons. O'Fallon rolls past Bolingbrook to earn first state semifinal appearance The Panthers advanced to play in the Class 4A state tournament Friday at Illinois State's Redbird Arena. Highland hangs tough early before falling to unbeaten Lincoln in 3A super-sectional TAYLORVILLE, Ill. — The initial surge is not what deflated the Highland girls’ basketball team Monday night. O'Fallon takes control in second half to knock off Alton in sectional thriller O'FALLON, Ill. — Jailah Pelly felt disrespected. Rennegarbe helps spark Okawville to sectional semifinal victory over Jacksonville Routt JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — Okawville senior Megan Rennegarbe is ending her prep hoops with a bang.