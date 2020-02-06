Recap: Ursuline beats Clayton

Ursuline beat visiting Clayton 58-42 Thursday.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Greyhounds loss to the Bears. The Greyhounds made only 2-7 (29 percent), while the Bears connected on 15 of 24. Hannah Scherzinger led Ursuline with 23 points and Maria Cavato added 15. Morgan Nettles led the way for Clayton with 17 points and Regan Wade added 12. The leading rebounder for Ursuline was Hannah Scherzinger (8).
Ursuline (12-6) goes on the road to play Cor Jesu on Monday at 6 p.m. Clayton (7-9) visits Ritenour on Monday at 6 p.m.