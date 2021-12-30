Recap: Ursuline breezes by Notre Dame

Ursuline breezed by visiting Notre Dame 49-28 Thursday.
The Bears shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Notre Dame hit zero of 11 3-pointers. Molly Higgins led Ursuline with 16 points and Lindsay Houston added 16. Samantha Short led the way for Notre Dame with 11 points. The leading rebounder for Ursuline was Molly Higgins (9).
Ursuline (4-4) plays at home against Notre Dame on Monday at 7 p.m. Notre Dame (6-4) goes on the road to play Ursuline on Monday at 7 p.m.
