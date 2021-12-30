 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Ursuline breezes by Notre Dame
0 comments

Recap: Ursuline breezes by Notre Dame

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ursuline breezed by visiting Notre Dame 49-28 Thursday.

The Bears shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Notre Dame hit zero of 11 3-pointers. Molly Higgins led Ursuline with 16 points and Lindsay Houston added 16. Samantha Short led the way for Notre Dame with 11 points. The leading rebounder for Ursuline was Molly Higgins (9).

Ursuline (4-4) plays at home against Notre Dame on Monday at 7 p.m. Notre Dame (6-4) goes on the road to play Ursuline on Monday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News