Recap: Ursuline breezes by Notre Dame

The Bears shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 11 shots. Notre Dame hit three of 10 3-pointers. Evelyn Shane led the way for Ursuline with 22 points and Addie Rhea added 10. Teresa Laramie led the way for Notre Dame with 17 points and Lillie Weber added 12. The leading rebounder for Ursuline was Addie Rhea (8).