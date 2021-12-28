Recap: Ursuline breezes by St. Charles

Ursuline breezed by visiting St. Charles 32-13 Tuesday.
-
IWA holds off Cardinal Ritter on way to 47th successive win
-
Gillmore leads Collinsville to win over Clayton
-
Eureka makes statement with Visitation Tournament victory against Edwardsville
-
Second half adjustments help Breese Central defeat East St. Louis at Mascoutah Invitational
-
Gray's 19 points help Pattonville over Lafayette
Grace Noonan led the way for Ursuline with 10 points.
Ursuline (2-4) plays at home against Mehlville on Wednesday at 2 p.m. St. Charles (1-8) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.