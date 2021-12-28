 Skip to main content
Recap: Ursuline breezes by St. Charles
Recap: Ursuline breezes by St. Charles

Ursuline breezed by visiting St. Charles 32-13 Tuesday.

Grace Noonan led the way for Ursuline with 10 points.

Ursuline (2-4) plays at home against Mehlville on Wednesday at 2 p.m. St. Charles (1-8) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

