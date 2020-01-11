Recap: Ursuline defeats Clayton

Ursuline defeated visiting Clayton 45-41 Saturday.
The Bears were seven of 17 (41 percent) from outside the 3-point arc, while Clayton hit five of four 3s Ali Adrian led Ursuline with 14 points, while Grace Noonan finished with 11 and Hannah Scherzinger added 10. Mira Upshaw led the way for Clayton with 14 points and Sara Litteken added 10. The leading rebounder for Ursuline was Maggie Hodge (10).
Ursuline (6-3) visits St. Charles on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Clayton (5-5) travels to Lutheran South on Monday at 7 p.m.