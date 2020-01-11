Recap: Ursuline defeats Clayton
0 comments

Recap: Ursuline defeats Clayton

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢

Ursuline defeated visiting Clayton 45-41 Saturday.

The Bears were seven of 17 (41 percent) from outside the 3-point arc, while Clayton hit five of four 3s Ali Adrian led Ursuline with 14 points, while Grace Noonan finished with 11 and Hannah Scherzinger added 10. Mira Upshaw led the way for Clayton with 14 points and Sara Litteken added 10. The leading rebounder for Ursuline was Maggie Hodge (10).

Ursuline (6-3) visits St. Charles on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Clayton (5-5) travels to Lutheran South on Monday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports