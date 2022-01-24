 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Ursuline downs Lutheran South

Addie Rhea notched 24 points and 10 rebounds to propel Ursuline over Lutheran South 54-45 Monday at Washington.

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Lancers. Lutheran South could only hit on two of six, while the Bears made 14 of 20. Also finishing in double figures for Ursuline was Brooklynn Williams with 16 points. Katelynn Karsten was the leading scorer for Lutheran South with 13 points and Savannah Butterfield added 12. The other leading rebounder for Ursuline was Molly Higgins (9). The leading rebounder for Lutheran South was Ellie Buscher (12)

Ursuline (7-5) travels to Washington on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Lutheran South (6-9) visits Waynesville on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

