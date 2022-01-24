Recap: Ursuline downs Lutheran South

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Lancers. Lutheran South could only hit on two of six, while the Bears made 14 of 20. Also finishing in double figures for Ursuline was Brooklynn Williams with 16 points. Katelynn Karsten was the leading scorer for Lutheran South with 13 points and Savannah Butterfield added 12. The other leading rebounder for Ursuline was Molly Higgins (9). The leading rebounder for Lutheran South was Ellie Buscher (12)