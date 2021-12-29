 Skip to main content
Recap: Ursuline downs Mehlville
Ursuline downed visiting Mehlville 51-42 Wednesday.

Allison Mohrhard led the way for Mehlville with 12 points.

Ursuline (3-4) hosts Notre Dame on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Mehlville (4-5) will host Duchesne on Thursday at 2 p.m.

