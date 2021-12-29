Recap: Ursuline downs Mehlville

Ursuline downed visiting Mehlville 51-42 Wednesday.
-
IWA uses quick getaway to knock off Whitfield in Visitation Tournament final
-
Alton girls outlast Mater Dei, will play Okawville in title game of Mascoutah Invitational
-
Nicastro catches fire in fourth quarter to help St. Charles West past Francis Howell Central
-
Summit can’t overcome slow start in semifinal loss to Battle
-
Farmington edges Francis Howell in Summit Holiday Hoops tourney semifinal
Allison Mohrhard led the way for Mehlville with 12 points.
Ursuline (3-4) hosts Notre Dame on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Mehlville (4-5) will host Duchesne on Thursday at 2 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.