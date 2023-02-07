The Bears hit 10 of 15 free throw attempts, while the Kougars made one of two. Evelyn Shane led Ursuline with 22 points, while Addie Rhea finished with 16 and Brooklynn Williams added 12. Brooke Elston led the way for Rosati-Kain with 14 points. The leading rebounder for Rosati-Kain was Brooke Elston (10)