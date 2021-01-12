 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Ursuline rolls past St. Charles
0 comments

Recap: Ursuline rolls past St. Charles

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Ursuline rolled past visiting St. Charles 48-19 Tuesday.

Hannah Scherzinger led the way for Ursuline with 19 points and Addie Rhea added 12.

Ursuline (5-1) travels to St. Joseph's on Thursday at 6 p.m. St. Charles (4-4) goes on the road to play Pattonville on Friday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports