Recap: Ursuline rolls past St. Charles

Ursuline rolled past visiting St. Charles 48-19 Tuesday.
Hannah Scherzinger led the way for Ursuline with 19 points and Addie Rhea added 12.
Ursuline (5-1) travels to St. Joseph's on Thursday at 6 p.m. St. Charles (4-4) goes on the road to play Pattonville on Friday at 7 p.m.
