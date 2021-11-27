Recap: Ursuline tops Notre Dame

Addie Rhea notched 39 points and 11 rebounds to propel Ursuline past Notre Dame 60-48 Saturday at Notre Dame.

Also finishing in double figures for Ursuline was Brooklynn Williams with 10 points. The other leading rebounder for Ursuline was Ella Hunter (8).

Ursuline (1-2) will host St. Joseph's on Thursday, December 9 at 6 p.m. Notre Dame (0-1) will host DuBourg on Tuesday at 7 p.m.