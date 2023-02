Ursuline shot 57 percent (16 of 28) from the field, while Oakville shot 38 percent (9 of 24). Addie Rhea led Ursuline with 18 points, while Evelyn Shane finished with 13 and Molly Higgins added 11. Addie Czuppon led Oakville with 11 points and Sami Simokaitis added 10.