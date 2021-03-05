 Skip to main content
Recap: Ursuline tops Summit
Recap: Ursuline tops Summit

Hannah Scherzinger notched 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Ursuline past visiting Summit 48-38 Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Ursuline was Addie Rhea with 12 points.

