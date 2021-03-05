Recap: Ursuline tops Summit

-
Highmark saves best for last, lifts Westminster over John Burroughs in district thriller
-
Clayton, Wallace team up to help Cardinal Ritter top MICDS in district final
-
Girls basketball district roundup: Marquette downs Eureka; Incarnate wins 10th successive district title
-
Green helps Holt claim district crown with win over rival Troy
-
Standefer kick-starts Civic Memorial past Highland in battle of MVC powers
Hannah Scherzinger notched 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Ursuline past visiting Summit 48-38 Friday.
Also finishing in double figures for Ursuline was Addie Rhea with 12 points.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.