Recap: Ursuline triumphs over Affton

Ursuline triumphed over visiting Affton 65-27 Monday.
Molly Higgins led the way for Ursuline with 14 points and Addie Rhea added 14.
Ursuline (10-8) hosts Summit on Friday at 6 p.m.
