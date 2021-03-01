 Skip to main content
Recap: Ursuline triumphs over Affton
Ursuline triumphed over visiting Affton 65-27 Monday.

Molly Higgins led the way for Ursuline with 14 points and Addie Rhea added 14.

Ursuline (10-8) hosts Summit on Friday at 6 p.m.

Tags

