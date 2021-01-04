 Skip to main content
Recap: Ursuline triumphs over Rosati-Kain
Recap: Ursuline triumphs over Rosati-Kain

Ursuline cruised to a 67-35 win over visiting Rosati-Kain Monday.

Hannah Scherzinger led Ursuline with 22 points, while Brooklynn Williams finished with 12 and Grace Noonan added 10. The leading rebounder for Ursuline was Ali Adrian (8).

Ursuline (2-0) plays at Fort Zumwalt East on Wednesday. Rosati-Kain (4-4) visits Principia on Wednesday.

