Recap: Ursuline triumphs over Rosati-Kain

Ursuline cruised to a 67-35 win over visiting Rosati-Kain Monday.
-
Pawlitz diversifies offensive portfolio to lead Lutheran South past Washington
-
Replenished Reddin, Holt run to tourney title win at St. Dominic
-
Dilworth's rare gem helps Lutheran North claim Summit Tournament crown
-
New girl on the block Carroll helps Holt reach St. Dominic final
-
Recap: Webster Groves rolls past Herculaneum
Hannah Scherzinger led Ursuline with 22 points, while Brooklynn Williams finished with 12 and Grace Noonan added 10. The leading rebounder for Ursuline was Ali Adrian (8).
Ursuline (2-0) plays at Fort Zumwalt East on Wednesday. Rosati-Kain (4-4) visits Principia on Wednesday.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.