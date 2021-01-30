Recap: Ursuline triumphs over Villa Duchesne

Hannah Scherzinger notched 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead Ursuline past Villa Duchesne 56-13 Saturday at Villa Duchesne.
Also finishing in double figures for Ursuline was Addie Rhea with 11 points.
Ursuline (7-5) hosts Lutheran South on Thursday at 6 p.m. Villa Duchesne (0-9) goes on the road to play O'Fallon Christian on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
