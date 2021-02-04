Recap: Valley Park beats Northwest Academy

Valley Park beat visiting Northwest Academy 54-38 Thursday.
Kali Snow was the leading scorer for Northwest Academy with 20 points and Raven Sims added 18. The leading rebounder for Northwest Academy was Kali Snow (16)
Valley Park (6-6) travels to Wright City on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Northwest Academy (0-7) visits Principia on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
