Recap: Valley Park beats Northwest Academy
Valley Park beat visiting Northwest Academy 54-38 Thursday.

Kali Snow was the leading scorer for Northwest Academy with 20 points and Raven Sims added 18. The leading rebounder for Northwest Academy was Kali Snow (16)

Valley Park (6-6) travels to Wright City on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Northwest Academy (0-7) visits Principia on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

