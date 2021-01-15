 Skip to main content
Recap: Valley Park breezes by Principia
Valley Park breezed by visiting Principia 65-46 Friday.

Jenna Prosser led Valley Park with 21 points, while Madison Maxwell finished with 14 and Katie Mann added 12. The leading rebounder for Valley Park was Grace Mosely (10).

Valley Park (2-4) plays at home against Hancock on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Principia (0-4) goes on the road to play Crossroads College Prep on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

