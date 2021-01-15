Recap: Valley Park breezes by Principia

Valley Park breezed by visiting Principia 65-46 Friday.
-
Lally takes on mantle of leadership as St. Joseph's enjoys longest win streak in three seasons
-
Vick triplets make big impact on Westminster basketball
-
Girls basketball notebook: Hillyer's lofty scoring standards for Eureka continue to grow
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Harrell's growth helps MICDS continue to find success
Jenna Prosser led Valley Park with 21 points, while Madison Maxwell finished with 14 and Katie Mann added 12. The leading rebounder for Valley Park was Grace Mosely (10).
Valley Park (2-4) plays at home against Hancock on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Principia (0-4) goes on the road to play Crossroads College Prep on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.