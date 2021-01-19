Recap: Valley Park defeats Hancock

Valley Park defeated visiting Hancock 57-52 Tuesday.
Bri Collins was the leading scorer for Hancock with 32 points and Dashya Haynes-McGinnist added 12. The leading rebounders for Hancock were Dashya Haynes-McGinnist (12) and DeAnna Haynes-McGinnist (8).
Valley Park (3-4) travels to Herculaneum on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Hancock (3-4) goes on the road to play Villa Duchesne on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
