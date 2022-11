Valley Park fell behind visiting Principia 29-23 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 39-35 win Friday.

Ellie Church led the way for Principia with 19 points. The leading rebounders for Principia were Nina Okike (14), Ellie Church (8), Natalie Hardy (8) and Shirlynn Ouma (8).

Valley Park (1-0) plays at home against Valmeyer on Monday at 6 p.m. Principia (0-1) travels to St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington) on Saturday at 7 p.m.