Peyton Whitney notched 23 points and 14 rebounds to propel Valley Park past visiting Medicine and Bioscience 62-32 Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Valley Park was Jenna Prosser with 14 points. The other leading rebounder for Valley Park was Jenna Prosser (9).

Valley Park (3-7) goes on the road to play Gateway STEM on Wednesday, January 4 at 6 p.m. Medicine and Bioscience (0-5) visits Gateway Science Academy on Thursday, January 5 at 4:30 p.m.