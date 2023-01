Peyton Whitney had 15 points and 10 rebounds to propel Valley Park over visiting Confluence 47-16 Thursday.

Also finishing in double figures for Valley Park were Jenna Prosser (16) and Jadyn Smith (10).

Valley Park (5-7) goes on the road to play Bayless on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Confluence (0-3) plays at home against Principia on Monday at 4:30 p.m.