Recap: Valmeyer breezes by Dupo

Valmeyer breezed by Dupo 49-29 Monday at Dupo.
-
Lift for Life girls make noise of their own by earning first state semifinal appearance
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Girls basketball district roundup: Webster Groves ends three-year drought; Ursuline wins first district in 33 years
-
Last week's statistical leaders
-
Whitfield rolls past St. Charles West for seventh consecutive district title
Tinleigh Jakimauskas was the leading scorer for Valmeyer with 21 points and Ariana Gibbs added 14. The leading rebounders for Valmeyer were Brooke Miller (14), Tinleigh Jakimauskas (8) and Kiersten Miller (8).
Valmeyer (1-8) visits New Athens on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Dupo (4-6) plays at Metro-East Lutheran on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.