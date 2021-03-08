 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Valmeyer breezes by Dupo
0 comments

Recap: Valmeyer breezes by Dupo

  • 0

Valmeyer breezed by Dupo 49-29 Monday at Dupo.

Tinleigh Jakimauskas was the leading scorer for Valmeyer with 21 points and Ariana Gibbs added 14. The leading rebounders for Valmeyer were Brooke Miller (14), Tinleigh Jakimauskas (8) and Kiersten Miller (8).

Valmeyer (1-8) visits New Athens on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Dupo (4-6) plays at Metro-East Lutheran on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports