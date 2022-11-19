Recap: Valmeyer topples Madison, Illinois

Brooke Miller notched 25 points and 17 rebounds to lead Valmeyer over visiting Madison, Illinois 42-27 Saturday.
Also contributing to Valmeyer's win were Kylie Eschmann (9) and Avery Proffer (9). Octavia Hubbard was the leading scorer for Madison, Illinois with 21 points. Other leading rebounders for Valmeyer were Josephine Reeves (14) and Kylie Eschmann (8).
Valmeyer (2-2) goes on the road to play Valley Park on Monday at 6 p.m. Madison, Illinois (0-5) visits Cahokia on Wednesday, December 14 at 6 p.m.