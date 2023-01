Anna Forbes had a game-high 27 points to lead Vandalia to a 56-50 win over Gillespie Thursday at Gillespie.

Also finishing in double figures for Vandalia was Bella Austin with 14 points. Emily Schoen led Gillespie with 14 points, while Lauren Bertagnolli finished with 11 and Mia Brawner added 11.

Vandalia (12-6) will host Salem, Illinois on Monday at 11:30 a.m. Gillespie (11-10) goes on the road to play Bunker Hill on Monday at 3 p.m.